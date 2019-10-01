Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Duterte flies to Russia for 2nd time to meet 'idol' Putin
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 10:06 am EDT
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has left for Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and press efforts to broaden relations while maintaining robust ties with treaty ally the United States.
President Rodrigo Duterte left Manila late Tuesday with his defence, finance and economic secretaries and other key Cabinet officials for the Oct. 1-5 visit to Russia. His first trip in May 2017 was cut short due to a major attack by Islamic State group-linked militants in the southern Philippines.
After taking office in mid-2016, Duterte took steps to mend relations with China which were damaged by territorial conflicts and reach out to Putin, whom he has described as “my idol,” while often criticizing U.S. security policies.
