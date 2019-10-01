Loading articles...

Duterte flies to Russia for 2nd time to meet 'idol' Putin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has left for Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and press efforts to broaden relations while maintaining robust ties with treaty ally the United States.

President Rodrigo Duterte left Manila late Tuesday with his defence, finance and economic secretaries and other key Cabinet officials for the Oct. 1-5 visit to Russia. His first trip in May 2017 was cut short due to a major attack by Islamic State group-linked militants in the southern Philippines.

After taking office in mid-2016, Duterte took steps to mend relations with China which were damaged by territorial conflicts and reach out to Putin, whom he has described as “my idol,” while often criticizing U.S. security policies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Southbound DVP approaching Richmond the ramp lane is blocked by a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
As of 9am, October 1st, the Humidex is 29 at #Toronto YYZ and 27 downtown! Enjoy this one day warm up! Cooler for t…
Latest Weather
Read more