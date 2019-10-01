Loading articles...

Dr. Seuss museum to make festive launch in Canada with help from the Grinch

A renderings of the one of the speciality rooms dedicated to The Sneetches and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is shown in this undated handout image. An interactive exhibit inspired by the fantastical books of Dr. Seuss will kick off in Canada with a holiday-themed room just in time for Christmas. Organizers of The Dr. Seuss Experience say the tour's first stop at Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., will include a room dedicated to the Grinch -- the resident grouch of Whoville who despises Christmas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kilburn Live MANDATORY CREDIT

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An interactive exhibit inspired by the fantastical books of Dr. Seuss will kick off in Canada with a holiday-themed room just in time for Christmas.

Organizers of The Dr. Seuss Experience say the tour’s first stop at Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., will include a room dedicated to the Grinch — the resident grouch of Whoville who despises Christmas.

The Canadian premiere on Oct. 26 will also feature a mirrored room dedicated to the bird-like character the Sneetches, resulting in an “endless sea of Sneetches surrounding guests.”

The 15,000-square-foot presentation comes from Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises and draws inspiration from the author’s beloved tales.

A maze inspired by “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” will feature thousands of colourful balloons, while one dedicated to “Horton Hears a Who” is full of clovers, and another for “The Lorax” will guide guests into two different worlds based on the choices they make.

The exhibit heads to multiple, yet-to-be-announced cities across North America, with new interactive features expected as it tours. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon at www.experienceseuss.com.

The Canadian Press

