Dozens of candidates vie for seats in Northwest Territories election

Bob McLeod, left, of Northwest Territories and Joe Savikataaq, of Nunavut, speak to the media during a meeting of Canada's Premiers in Saskatoon, Sask. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Dozens of candidates are vying for a seat in the Northwest Territories legislature as northern voters go to the polls today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

YELLOWKNIFE — Dozens of candidates are vying for seats as voters cast ballots today in the Northwest Territories election.

There are 58 candidates in total and there are only three of the territory’s 19 constituencies where a contender is unopposed.

One riding in Yellowknife and one in the far north have six candidates each.

The territory’s long-serving premier, Bob McLeod, is not running for re-election, and a new premier won’t be immediately determined.

Under the territory’s consensus-style government, politicians run individually instead of under a party banner.

The winners meet shortly after the election to choose a premier and who will be in cabinet.

The new premier then assigns portfolios.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press

