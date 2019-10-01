Will talks between CUPE and the province resume this week?

Confusion is mounting about when the union representing education workers and the government would return to the bargaining table.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said CUPE — which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators — has accepted a government offer of new mediation dates and talks could resume as early as this week.

But hours later, the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, refuted Lecce’s statement.

Laura Walton says no dates were offered and that the parties remained too far apart to return to the table.

The education workers began a work-to-rule campaign yesterday, and have stopped working overtime and won’t perform extra duties.

For custodians, that includes not cleaning hallways, office areas or gymnasiums, cutting school lawns or picking up or emptying garbage cans outside of schools.

Clerical workers are not to replace paper or perform photocopier repairs, find replacements for absent staff or administer any medications.