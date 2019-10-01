Loading articles...

Crab shell sighing proves to be 'threat' on Maine's coast

SCHOODIC POINT, Maine — An invasive aquatic species is continuing to be take hold along the Maine coast, potentially becoming “a ticking time bomb” for fishermen.

Acadia National Park officials say a molted shell of an Asian shore crab was found along the shore near Schoodic Point on Sept. 19.

Park officials say this is among the first confirmed reports of the species at the park.

Brian Beal, a professor of marine ecology at University of Maine at Machias, says an increase in the population of the species would be a “threat” and likely hurt populations of marine worms, mussels, clams and other species.

The Bangor Daily News reports the economic implications of the species is high. Harvesting along the coast last year brought in $51 million for Maine fishermen.

