Boris Johnson says UK will submit concrete Brexit proposals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer, as he delivers his speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MANCHESTER, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “this is the moment when the rubber hits the road,” as his government prepares to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.’s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border in Ireland.

The U.K. plans to send them once the governing Conservative Party conference ends in Manchester on Wednesday,

Ireland’s deputy prime minister rejected an idea in preliminary U.K. papers for customs posts a few miles away from the border. Simon Coveney called the idea a “non-starter.”

Johnson said Tuesday that the idea won’t be included in the U.K. proposals.

The Associated Press

