B.C. sergeant-at-arms retires after legislature spending review

VICTORIA — The sergeant-at-arms of the British Columbia legislature has announced his retirement after he was placed on administrative leave last year when questions were raised about his spending.

Gary Lenz was embroiled in a spending scandal that shook the legislature and saw former clerk Craig James announce his retirement in May.

Lenz’s retirement is effective today and was announced by legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas in a two-paragraph statement.

Beverley McLachlin, the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, was appointed last March to look into overspending allegations against James and Lenz.

She concluded James improperly claimed benefits and used legislature property for personal reasons, but Lenz did not engage in misconduct.

Both Lenz and James have denied any wrongdoing.

Lenz, who could not be immediately reached for comment, said last spring he wanted his job back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press