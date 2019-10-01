Loading articles...

Arizona man accused of killing son in attempted exorcism

TUCSON, Ariz. — Federal authorities in Arizona say a 6-year-old boy is dead after his father forced him to swallow hot water from a bathtub faucet as part of an attempted exorcism.

Court documents say Pablo Martinez faces a first-degree murder charge.

A criminal complaint says authorities went to a home Sept. 26 on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s reservation southwest of Tucson and found the boy naked on a bed.

Authorities say Martinez admitted holding him underwater for up to 10 minutes.

The documents say Martinez told investigators he saw something evil inside his son and was wanted to cast it out.

The boy was pronounced dead with burns over 15 per cent of his body.

Martinez’s attorney is Michael Areinoff and did not immediately respond Tuesday to phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
Eastbound Gardiner east of Parklawn the 2 right lanes are blocked by a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Several areas under Severe thunderstorm WATCH including #Toronto GTA Oct1 for afternoon and evening. Damaging wind…
Latest Weather
Read more