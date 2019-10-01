Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 2:42 am EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of farmers are heading to The Hague, many driving tractors slowly through the morning rush hour, for a national day of protest to demand more respect for their profession.
The Dutch motorists association, ANWB, reported that Tuesday was the busiest ever morning rush hour on the nation’s roads, with more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) of traffic jams blamed on convoys of tractors, bad weather and accidents.
Organizers of the protest say on their website that they want to counter the “negative image” of farming in the Netherlands.
They say, “we are not animal abusers and environment polluters, we have a heart for our businesses.”
Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten is expected to address the farmers in the early afternoon.
The Associated Press
