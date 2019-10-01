Loading articles...

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of farmers are heading to The Hague, many driving tractors slowly through the morning rush hour, for a national day of protest to demand more respect for their profession.

The Dutch motorists association, ANWB, reported that Tuesday was the busiest ever morning rush hour on the nation’s roads, with more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) of traffic jams blamed on convoys of tractors, bad weather and accidents.

Organizers of the protest say on their website that they want to counter the “negative image” of farming in the Netherlands.

They say, “we are not animal abusers and environment polluters, we have a heart for our businesses.”

Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten is expected to address the farmers in the early afternoon.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
Some fog out there on our major routes at the moment. No delays to deal with. Lots of construction but no problems.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
A hot,humid day for the 1st of October. It will be near 30°C for many in #Toronto GTA and a Humidex in the high 30s…
Latest Weather
Read more