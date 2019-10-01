Loading articles...

Andre De Grasse wins second medal at 2019 worlds

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 3:56 pm EDT

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse gives the peace sign during the closing ceremony at the Pan Am Games in Toronto, Sunday July 26, 2015. New data show nearly two-thirds of Canadians tuned in to televised coverage of the Pan Am Games, with an average audience of almost 2.2 million watching Sunday's closing ceremony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has won a silver medal in the men’s 200 metres at the world track and field championships.

It marks the second medal for De Grasse at the 2019 worlds.

De Grasse, a 24-year-old from Markham, Ont., won bronze in the 100 metres on Saturday.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Collision SB DVP at Queen - two left lanes blocked, one vehicle facing sideways.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
*UPDATE 4:09pm: City of Toronto has been upgraded to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Everyone should be indoors at t…
Latest Weather
Read more