Actor, musician Louie Rankin dead at 66 in car crash in Shelburne
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 12:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2019 at 1:17 pm EDT
Jamaican-born actor and reggae artist Louie Rankin has died in a car crash in small-town Ontario at the age of 66.
Ontario Provincial Police say Rankin’s vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer near Shelburne on Monday morning.
Photos from the scene show a mangled vehicle and a truck along the side of a highway.
Sidiki Morrison, who identified himself as Rankin’s manager and producer, says Rankin was a legend in his native Jamaica.
Rankin recently announced on Instagram that he was shooting a movie in Toronto with Morrison’s company, iHouse Records.
Rankin was also known for his role of Ox in the 1998 film “Belly.”
