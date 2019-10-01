Actor, musician Louie Rankin dead at 66 in car crash in Shelburne

Jamaican-born actor and reggae artist Louie Rankin has died in a car crash in small-town Ontario at the age of 66.

Ontario Provincial Police say Rankin’s vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer near Shelburne on Monday morning.

Photos from the scene show a mangled vehicle and a truck along the side of a highway.

Sidiki Morrison, who identified himself as Rankin’s manager and producer, says Rankin was a legend in his native Jamaica.

Rankin recently announced on Instagram that he was shooting a movie in Toronto with Morrison’s company, iHouse Records.

Rankin was also known for his role of Ox in the 1998 film “Belly.”