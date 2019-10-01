Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 bodies found in Taiwan bridge collapse, 2 people missing
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2019 10:53 pm EDT
In this photo released by Ministry of National Defense, damaged ships are pulled after towering arch bridge collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The 140-meter-long (460-feet) bridge collapsed, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below. (Ministry of National Defense via AP)
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese authorities say four bodies have been found and two people are missing after three fishing boats were hit by an oil tanker truck that fell off a collapsing bridge.
The National Fire Agency said Wednesday that two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.
Taiwan’s military deployed a floatable bridge as the search continued.
The 140-meter (460-foot) -long arched bridge collapsed Tuesday into a bay in eastern Taiwan. Ten people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including the truck driver.
The collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by Taiwan, but it wasn’t clear if the storm triggered the collapse.
Many Filipinos and Indonesians work on fishing boats registered in Taiwan.