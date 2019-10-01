3 injured in 2 shootings reported in Jane and Finch area

At least three people has been injured after two shootings were reported in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area.

The first occurred right at Jane and Finch just before 8:30 p.m. and officers found a male victim of the shooting on the scene. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Officers also found shell casings in the area.

The second shooting was reported just south of Finch on Jane near Yorkwoods Gate around 9:30 p.m. where police found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

They are both being rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released in either incident and police have not indicated whether the two shootings are related.