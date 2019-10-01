Loading articles...

2 arrested, accused of making threats against middle school

MIAMI — Two students accused of threatening to shoot people at a middle school in Florida have been arrested.

News outlets report a 13-year-old and 14-year-old said on social media that they planned to bring guns to Howard D. McMillan Middle School in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday. Parents were seen picking up children from school early.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla says the threats were made on Instagram. She says both students could be charged with a felony. School officials are investigating whether additional students were involved.

Calzadilla says additional officers were at the middle school Tuesday as a precaution.

The school district says it’s received 18 threats since the beginning of the school year. Five resulted in arrests.

The Associated Press

