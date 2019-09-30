Loading articles...

It’s not just the climate heating up in the Yukon

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver speaks to reporters following a bilateral meeting with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada Catherine McKenna on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s Big Story podcast, if you guessed this is where you’d find Canada’s lowest unemployment numbers, and growing concerns that a lack of workers would hold back a booming economy, come collect your prize. Unfortunately, with all that growth comes some of the problems faced by Canada’s largest cities—combined with the same challenges any far-North communities must navigate.

It’s a truly unique place, and one that doesn’t get nearly enough attention from Canada’s major parties as it should. So why not? And will any of the leaders speak to Yukoners before they go to the polls? The latest in our Lay of the Land series.

GUEST: Chris Windeyer, CBC North

