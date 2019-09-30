Loading articles...

Whistleblower negotiations delicate amid Trump threats

Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to the media after Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers face a delicate task as they try to obtain testimony from the person who blew the whistle on President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

They say they are concerned for that person’s safety, especially in light of the president’s tweets suggesting he believes the whistleblower’s actions could be treasonous.

House and Senate intelligence committees have been in negotiations with the whistleblower’s attorneys to ensure the person is protected.

The whistleblower is willing to speak to Congress if he or she can remain anonymous and safe from reprisal. But keeping the whistleblower’s identity secret could prove difficult, even if the person testifies in private.

Lawyers for the whistleblower said in a letter over the weekend that they expect the situation to worsen “and to become even more dangerous for our client.”

Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

