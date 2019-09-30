Loading articles...

Wesley Snipes says he's moving on from 'Blade' character

FILE - This Sept. 28, 2019 file photo shows Wesley Snipes at the LA premiere of "Dolemite is My Name" in Los Angeles. The news that another actor was cast as vampire hunter Blade came as a surprise to Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the character in three successful films, but he says’ he’s moving on. Marvel Studios announced at this summer’s Comic-Con that the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would play the comics character in its blockbuster cinematic universe. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — The news that another actor was cast as vampire hunter Blade came as a surprise to Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the character in three successful films, but he says he’s moving on.

Marvel Studios announced at this summer’s Comic-Con that the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would play the comics character in its blockbuster cinematic universe.

Snipes says it’s not about the two actors. He says he’s “created something that others want to carry on.”

The martial arts-trained actor says he’s working on a different action-focused project.

Snipes spoke to The Associated Press while promoting “Dolemite Is My Name ,” which opens Oct. 4. He plays the director and co-star of “Dolemite” in the Netflix movie about filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore and his creation of the 1975 Blaxploitation classic.

Ryan Pearson, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 403 approaching Mavis - now TWO left lanes blocked because of this crash. Still jammed from the 410.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Hope you like rollercoasters. Tomorrow will be one of the hottest AND muggiest October days on record…
Latest Weather
Read more