Uber driver charged with kidnapping, assaulting passenger

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say an Uber driver kidnapped and sexually assaulted a female passenger in North Carolina.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Kernersville police arrested 39-year-old Tarik Aitouali of Greensboro on Friday.

Kernersville police detective David de Mattos says the unidentified woman summoned the Uber service early Friday. He says the Uber driver didn’t take the woman to her intended destination, but instead took her to a different location without her consent and committed the sexual offence against her while she was physically helpless.

Aitouali is being held in the Forsyth County jail under $150,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible sex offence.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

The Associated Press

