Typhoon bearing down on northern Taiwan

BEIJING — Fast-moving Typhoon Mitag is bearing down on northern Taiwan, where it is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain.

Alerts have been ordered for parts of the island’s east and north, including the capital, Taipei, with the worst of the weather expected to arrive overnight on Monday.

The storm’s centre was expected to pass just east of the island before heading toward Shanghai on mainland China, then weakening as it moves toward South Korea and Japan.

On Monday, Taiwan’s weather bureau said Mitag was strengthening gradually as it moved north at about 27 kilometres (17 miles) per hour with winds gusting at up to 162 kph (100 mph).

The Associated Press

