Turkey to keep up efforts to shed light on Khashoggi killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 4:18 am EDT
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue with efforts to shed light on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In a Washington Post op-ed published Monday, Erdogan described the journalist’s killing by a Saudi hit squad as “arguably the most influential and controversial incident of the 21st Century.”
His comments come ahead of the first anniversary of Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 slaying at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Erdogan said Turkey would keep asking: “Where are Khashoggi’s remains? Who signed the Saudi journalist’s death warrant? Who dispatched the 15 killers . aboard two planes to Istanbul.”
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes “full responsibility” for Khashoggi’s grisly death but denied allegations that he ordered it.
