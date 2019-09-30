Loading articles...

Treasury targets Russians suspected of meddling in midterms

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department is targeting Russians suspected of trying to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

Treasury says, however, there is no indication that they were able to compromise election infrastructure in ways that would have blocked voters, changed vote counts or disrupted vote counting.

Monday’s action targets for sanctions four entities, seven individuals, three aircraft and a yacht that are all associated with the Internet Research Agency and its Russian financier, Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

Treasury says the IRA used fictitious personas on social media and disseminated false information to attempt to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections and try to undermine faith in U.S. democratic institutions.

The Associated Press

