Loading articles...

Toronto police officer charged for deploying pepper spray in off-duty incident

A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault for deploying pepper spray during an off-duty incident in Halton Hills.

Halton police say they were called to the Croatian Centre on Saturday to reports on an incident between two parties.

During the altercation, one man allegedly deployed pepper spray towards the victim.

As a result, Doodnath Churkoo, 49, of Brampton has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Churkoo is currently a Toronto police officer with 53 Division.

Toronto Police tell CityNews he has been suspended and the Professional Standards Unit is investigating the incident as well.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
SB 404 ramp to the EB 401 is completely blocked because of a crash. If you're in the collector lanes, you're being…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Hope you like rollercoasters. Tomorrow will be one of the hottest AND muggiest October days on record…
Latest Weather
Read more