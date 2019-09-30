Toronto police officer charged for deploying pepper spray in off-duty incident

A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault for deploying pepper spray during an off-duty incident in Halton Hills.

Halton police say they were called to the Croatian Centre on Saturday to reports on an incident between two parties.

During the altercation, one man allegedly deployed pepper spray towards the victim.

As a result, Doodnath Churkoo, 49, of Brampton has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Churkoo is currently a Toronto police officer with 53 Division.

Toronto Police tell CityNews he has been suspended and the Professional Standards Unit is investigating the incident as well.