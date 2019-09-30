Loading articles...

Suicide bomber kills policeman in Pakistan's southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan’s police say a suicide bombing has killed a policeman and wounded three others in the country’s restive southwest.

Local police chief Mohammad Zaman says Monday’s attack took place in the town of Loralai in the Baluchistan province.

Zaman said the bomber rode his motorcycle into a police vehicle, killing himself in the blast.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

Baluchistan is the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources such as gas and oil.

The province also has a strong presence of militants, sharing a border with war-torn Afghanistan.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
EB 401 Approaching Salem, the problem has just cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:31 AM
Man found without vital signs in vehicle, homicide investigating
Latest Weather
Read more