Loading articles...

Storm prompts railway to suspend service in northern Germany

BERLIN — Rail services in parts of northern Germany have been suspended because of a storm with high winds.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter on Monday morning that long-distance lines from Hamburg to Berlin, Hannover and Bremen were closed, along with lines linking Hannover to Berlin, Bremen and Goettingen. It didn’t say how long it expects the closure to last.

A tree fell onto overhead power lines near Nienburg, between Hannover and Bremen. Strong winds were expected in northern and eastern Germany through Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
WB 401 Ramp to Allen has reopened
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Breezy and chilly this morning but warmer air is on the way! Some ☔️too. More details on @680NEWS 📻
Latest Weather
Read more