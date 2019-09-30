Loading articles...

Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx's campaign

CHICAGO — The special prosecutor appointed to look into why the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago abruptly dropped the case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett acknowledges he donated to the top prosecutor’s campaign and that his law firm co-hosted a 2016 fundraiser for her.

In a court document, Dan K. Webb says he doesn’t recall writing the $1,000 check for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. He also says he doesn’t remember attending the fundraiser thrown by his high-powered firm, Winston & Strawn.

Webb says an attorney for Foxx brought the matter to his attention last week. He says it’s common for lawyers at his firm to host political fundraisers.

A judge appointed Webb to determine why Foxx’s office dropped charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in January.

The Associated Press

