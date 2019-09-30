Loading articles...

Small plane crashes in Florida woods, killing 3 people

DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida say three people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed into the woods and caught fire.

Nearby property owner James Mikell tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal he saw the plane rolling over before it spiraled down Sunday afternoon.

He says he heard an explosion as he rushed into the woods to help.

Volusia County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that the victims died at the scene. Their names haven’t been released. The plane was a Cessna 421.

The Florida Forest Service provided a bulldozer to help open a path to the crash site.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said in an email that the agency is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

The Associated Press

