Loading articles...

Senegal president pardons political rival ex-mayor

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal’s president has pardoned one of his main political rivals, the former mayor of Dakar, who was jailed in 2018 on corruption charges.

President Macky Sall on Sunday pardoned ex-mayor of Dakar Khalifa Sall, along with two others. Sall, who is no relation to the president, left the Rebeuss prison Sunday. Hundreds of people came to cheer the popular politician upon his release.

Khalifa Sall was arrested in March 2017 on suspicion of embezzling 1.8 billion West Africa Francs ($3 million) in public funds. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail and lost his mayoral post last year.

Sall, in office since 2009, has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Supporters accuse the president of removing any major opponents ahead of February elections, which he won.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
WB QEW west of Cawthra, two lanes are blocked with a collision. It is slow from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:48 AM
As of 6:45am Sept 30, there are no showers for #Toronto GTA. We’ll have some clearing today and the heat and humidi…
Latest Weather
Read more