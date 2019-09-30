Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Russian theatre and film director Mark Zakharov dies at 85
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 9:20 am EDT
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Artistic director of Moscow's Lenkon Theater Mark Zakharov, right, during Kremlin awards ceremony in Moscow, Russia. Mark Zakharov, a renowned Russian theater and film director whose productions have been widely acclaimed and loved by several generations of Russians, has died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was 85. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
MOSCOW — Mark Zakharov, a renowned Russian theatre and film director whose productions were widely acclaimed and loved by several generations of Russians, has died. He was 85.
Zakharov died in Moscow on Saturday, according to the Lenkom Theatre, which he had led for more than four decades. The theatre’s chief administrator, Mark Varshaver, said Zakharov died of pneumonia.
Born in Moscow, Zakharov graduated from the capital’s leading theatre school in 1955 and worked as an actor for a decade before he became a stage director. He served as the Lenkom Theatre’s director from 1973 until his death.
Many of Zakharov’s theatre productions become iconic. He also gained fame as a film director.
In a condolence letter, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Zakharov as a “colossal personality” and praised the late director’s “remarkable talent, freedom and dignity.”
Plans call for Zakharov to be buried Tuesday at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery.