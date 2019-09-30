Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutors appeal TEPCO acquittal in Fukushima case
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 5:49 am EDT
TOKYO — Prosecutors in the only criminal trial involving the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown has appealed against the acquittal of three former Tokyo Electric Power Co. executives.
The Tokyo District Court on Sept. 19 found ex-TEPCO chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and two others not guilty of professional negligence in the disaster and the death of 44 elderly patients who were forcibly evacuated from local hospitals.
The court said a tsunami of the size that hit the plant after an earthquake was unpredictable and the executives weren’t required to take preventive measure or to stop the reactors under government safety standards.
Lawyers representing thousands of disaster-hit residents said the prosecution appealed Monday.
The prosecution had demanded five-year prison terms.
The Associated Press
