Loading articles...

Prosecutors appeal TEPCO acquittal in Fukushima case

TOKYO — Prosecutors in the only criminal trial involving the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown has appealed against the acquittal of three former Tokyo Electric Power Co. executives.

The Tokyo District Court on Sept. 19 found ex-TEPCO chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and two others not guilty of professional negligence in the disaster and the death of 44 elderly patients who were forcibly evacuated from local hospitals.

The court said a tsunami of the size that hit the plant after an earthquake was unpredictable and the executives weren’t required to take preventive measure or to stop the reactors under government safety standards.

Lawyers representing thousands of disaster-hit residents said the prosecution appealed Monday.

The prosecution had demanded five-year prison terms.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Eastbound 401 east of the 427 the 3 left lanes are blocked by a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Breezy and chilly this morning but warmer air is on the way! Some ☔️too. More details on @680NEWS 📻
Latest Weather
Read more