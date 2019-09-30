Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pony on California freeway clipped by hit-and-run driver
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 4:50 pm EDT
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pony that was loose on a Los Angeles-area freeway, leaving the small horse slightly injured.
The California Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old boy had been riding the pony Sunday at a home when he fell off and the animal ran away.
The CHP says the pony made its way onto westbound State Route 91 in Long Beach, where it was clipped by a black SUV. The driver sped away.
CHP Officer Marco Iniguez told the Los Angeles Times that someone stopped to help the injured animal, which suffered abrasions to its forelegs.
The horse was evaluated by animal control officers and reunited with its owner.
The CHP shared a photo of the rescued pony online.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
The Associated Press
