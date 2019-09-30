Loading articles...

Police: Officers shoot man who pulled knife on medics

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Georgia say officers have shot a man who pulled a knife on medical personnel responding to a hit and run.

The Gainesville Police Department said Monday evening on Facebook that fire department personnel were attempting to give medical aid to a man when he pulled a knife on them. Police officers intervened and tried to defuse the situation but resorted to firing their weapons.

The police department says the wounded man was taken to a hospital. An officer also went to the hospital for observation. The department did not give details about their conditions.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation into the shooting.

The Associated Press

