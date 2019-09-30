Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario government says talks with education workers could resume this week
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 1:24 pm EDT
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says bargaining talks with the union representing education workers who have launched a work-to-rule campaign could resume later this week.
Stephen Lecce says he remains optimistic that
in spite of the job action by the CUPE today a deal can still be reached.
But the union, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, says it has not been offered any further mediation dates by the government.
CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions says it is willing to return to the bargaining table if there is a prospect of “meaningful progress.”
Workers have begun a work-to-rule campaign across the province and will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.
Contracts for Ontario’s public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.
