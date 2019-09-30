Loading articles...

Ontario government says talks with education workers could resume this week

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says bargaining talks with the union representing education workers who have launched a work-to-rule campaign could resume later this week.

Stephen Lecce says he remains optimistic that in spite of the job action by the CUPE today a deal can still be reached.

But the union, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, says it has not been offered any further mediation dates by the government.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions says it is willing to return to the bargaining table if there is a prospect of “meaningful progress.”

Workers have begun a work-to-rule campaign across the province and will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.

Contracts for Ontario’s public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Kennedy collectors - left lane blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Starting tomorrow, Oct. 1st, the sun starts setting before 7p (6:58pm to be exact) for #Toronto #ugh
Latest Weather
Read more