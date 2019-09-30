Ontario government says talks with education workers could resume this week

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says bargaining talks with the union representing education workers who have launched a work-to-rule campaign could resume later this week.

Stephen Lecce says he remains optimistic that in spite of the job action by the CUPE today a deal can still be reached.

But the union, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, says it has not been offered any further mediation dates by the government.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions says it is willing to return to the bargaining table if there is a prospect of “meaningful progress.”

Workers have begun a work-to-rule campaign across the province and will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.

Contracts for Ontario’s public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.