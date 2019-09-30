Off-duty York police officer charged with impaired driving in alleged hit-and-run

A veteran York regional police officer has been charged with impaired driving in an alleged hit-and-run in Markham on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a crash on Highway 7 near York Durham Line around 7:15 p.m. and found a motorcyclist who had been struck.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they learned a Nissan Pathfinder had collided with the motorcycle and then allegedly fled the scene.

They found the Nissan and arrested the driver, an off-duty police officer, for impaired driving.

Nathan Coates, 42, of Oshawa has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and operation with over 80 mgs of alcohol causing bodily harm.

The 14-year veteran with York police has been suspended and the incident will be investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau.

Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a release that this incident is extremely disheartening and does not reflect the values of the organization.

““Every day, our members are committed to keeping our community safe, especially when it comes to impaired driving. For those members who do not uphold our values and make the unforgivable decision to drive while impaired, they will be held accountable for their actions, without exception,” Jolliffe said.