NYPD officer killed by friendly fire in armed arrest

Emergency personnel stand near the scene of a fatal shooting of a police officer in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York City police say an officer shot and killed while wrestling with an armed man was fatally struck by gunfire from his fellow officers.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Monday that Officer Brian Mulkeen was hit twice by police bullets during the confrontation early Sunday in the Bronx.

Suspect Antonio Williams was also killed during the gunfire.

Police say a .32-calibre revolver belonging to Williams was recovered at the scene. It had not been fired.

Mulkeen’s death is the second time this year that a member of the NYPD has been killed by friendly fire.

The Associated Press



