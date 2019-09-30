NY appeals reinstatement of state worker in harassment case

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — New York state has appealed an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate a state employee accused of sexually harassing female co-workers.

Chad Dominie was initially suspended last year from his job as an administrative assistant in an upstate office of a state agency that cares for the developmentally disabled.

Women said Dominie groped them, exposed himself in the office, called them “whores” and threatened sexual assault.

An arbitrator ruled this summer that Dominie didn’t deserve termination and should return to work.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said the appeal was filed Thursday by the state attorney general. It was announced Monday.

Cuomo’s spokesman says the Democrat will do whatever he can to keep workplaces safe from abuse.

Dominie has acknowledged calling co-workers “whores” but denied the other allegations. He declined to comment Monday.

The Associated Press