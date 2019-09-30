Loading articles...

New memorial unveiled honouring 1919 Elaine massacre victims

ELAINE, Ark. — A new memorial has been erected honouring the victims of the 1919 Elaine massacre in eastern Arkansas.

Monday marks 100 years since more than 200 African American men, women and children were killed by a white mob in 1919. It has been called the deadliest racial conflict in the state’s history.

Civic leaders and community members gathered Sunday to unveil the controversial Elaine Massacre Memorial in Helena-West Helena.

Critics of the memorial took issue with it not being placed in Elaine, a declining farming community about 25 miles (40 miles) south of Helena-West Helena. The Elaine Legacy Center instead opted to host a separate commemorative event at the same time.

Legacy centre president Rev. Mary Olson says that she believes the memorial should be in Elaine, where the people died.

The Associated Press

