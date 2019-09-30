Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,658.63, down 35.64 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 30 cents, or 4.9 per cent, to $5.82 on 6.5 million shares.

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF). Materials. Down six cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $1.20 on 5.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.28, or 2.68 per cent, to $46.50 on 5.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $6.07 on 5.3 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down five cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $4.31 on 4.9 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 54 cents, or 2.3 per cent, to $22.92 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Down one cent to $64.08. The Federal Court of Appeal has issued a temporary stay of a CRTC decision that seeks to force Canada’s biggest internet service providers to provide smaller rivals with access to their networks at new, lower wholesale rates. Six of Canada’s largest internet service providers, including Bell Canada and Rogers, asked the court on Sept. 13 to overrule an August decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. The phone and cable companies argue that the CRTC exceeded its powers and made errors when it decided had they had overcharged Canada’s small- to mid-sized internet service providers under interim wholesale rates set in 2016. In its submission to the court, Bell estimated that its share of retroactive payments ordered by the CRTC would be about $100 million.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Down $1.28 to $46.50. Shares in Enbridge Inc. fell after the Canada Energy Regulator ordered it to suspend an open season it was holding for service on its Canadian Mainline oil pipeline system. Enbridge says the CER decision Friday after markets closed changes the timing, but it still intends to proceed with signing firm contracts with shippers on the system that moves about 70 per cent of Canada’s crude exports into the United States. The pipeline system’s current operating model, which makes space open to all bidders on a monthly basis, expires in June 2021. The regulator says it shut down the open season after reviewing submissions from more than 30 parties, including complaints from producers Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc. and Shell Canada Ltd. that the process was unfair.

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Up 18 cents to $19.45. AltaGas Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its stake in the Central Penn Pipeline to Meade Pipeline Investment LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners LP, for $870 million. Central Penn is a regulated, 300-kilometre pipeline that starts in Susquehanna County, Penn., and runs to Lancaster County, Penn. It is part of the Atlantic Sunrise project operated by the Williams Companies through Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC. The pipeline went into service in October 2018 and moves natural gas from the northeastern Marcellus region to markets in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the United States.

