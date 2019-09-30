Loading articles...

Moroccan journalist expects verdict in illegal abortion case

RABAT, Morocco — A court in Rabat is expected to deliver a ruling in the trial of a Moroccan journalist accused of undergoing an illegal abortion after becoming pregnant while being single.

The case has gained attention among journalists and rights groups.

Hajar Raissouni, 28, has been jailed since Aug. 31. She denies having had an abortion and claims she was married to her Sudanese fiancé under Islamic law. The fiancé, a gynecologist and two others also were jailed.

The court has denied requests for her temporary release twice, without justification.

While in custody, Raissouni said she was mostly interrogated about her work as a journalist, her colleagues at the Akhbar al-Yaoum newspaper and family members. In May, Raissouni published interviews with Ahmed Zefzafi, the father of Nasser Zefzafi, leader of the Hirak Rif poverty-fighting protest movement.

The Associated Press

