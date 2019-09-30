Man wanted for early morning sexual assault downtown

Toronto police are looking for a suspects wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman downtown.

Officers say a woman was walking in the area of Peter and Adelaide Streets around 5 a.m. Monday.

It was reported that a man walked up from behind and grabbed the woman, forcing her into a nearby alleyway.

He then sexually assaulted her. The woman fought back and he fled the area on foot.

He’s described as six foot with dark skin and wearing a grey coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.