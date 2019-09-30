Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Sep 30, 2019 at 10:00 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel Regional Police officer and vehicle.

A man believed to be in his 60s has been struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Police were called to the scene just after 8:15 p.m. at Scollard Court and Heatherleigh Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

