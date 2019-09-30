Loading articles...

Judge issues mixed ruling in Virginia abortion law challenge

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has issued a mixed ruling in a case that challenged four Virginia laws that opponents say restrict access to abortion in the state.

The ruling Monday upheld a law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound and wait at least 24 hours before having an abortion. It also upheld Virginia’s “physician-only” law that bars nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants from performing abortions.

U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson struck down two other state laws, including one requiring all second-trimester abortions to be performed at a licensed outpatient hospital. The judge agreed with opponents that the procedure can be safely performed at clinics and doctor’s offices.

Hudson also overturned regulations that would have required clinics that provide first-trimester abortions to meet the same facility requirements as general and surgical hospitals.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
Just confirmed with the MTO - Hurontario / Hwy 10 still closed both ways from Olde Base Line Rd to Charleston Sider…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Hope you like rollercoasters. Tomorrow will be one of the hottest AND muggiest October days on record…
Latest Weather
Read more