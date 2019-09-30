Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iraq and Syria open border crossing closed since 2012
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 5:45 am EDT
QAIM, Iraq — Iraq and Syria have opened a key border crossing between the two neighbouring countries, seven years after it was closed during Syria’s civil war.
Monday’s opening of the crossing between the Iraqi town of Qaim and Syria’s Boukamal is expected to strengthen trade between the two countries.
It’s also a boost to Iran’s influence in the region, allowing Iran-backed militias in Iraq easier access to eastern Syria amid soaring tensions in the region between Iran and the U.S.
The opening of the crossing was postponed several times in recent weeks.
Qaim and Boukamal were controlled by the Islamic State group until 2017, when Syrian and Iraqi troops captured the towns from the extremist. The group’s territorial defeat was announced in Syria earlier this year.
The Associated Press
