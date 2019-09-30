Loading articles...

Hungary, Romania nominees rejected for EU top jobs again

BRUSSELS — A European Union parliament legal committee has rejected for a second time nominees from Hungary and Romania for two of the bloc’s top jobs amid concerns over possible conflicts of interest.

The committee, which vets candidates’ financial declarations before they are grilled by EU lawmakers, refused last Thursday to recommend that Rovana Plumb of Romania and Laszlo Trocsanyi of Hungary be allowed to face official hearings.

Plumb was set to become the EU’s top transport official. Trocsanyi was seen as the next EU commissioner in charge of future enlargement.

After a second vote on Monday, EU Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch Guillot tweeted that the nominees “are unable to exercise his or her functions in accordance with the (EU) treaties and the code of conduct.”

The Associated Press

