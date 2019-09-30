Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday to close out another tumultuous quarter with a modest gain. As has been the case throughout the quarter, movements in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China helped drive the market on Monday.

Investors found encouragement after China said that its top trade negotiator will lead talks with the United States that are expected to take place next week. The Trump administration also calmed some worries that it may limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 14.95 points, or 0.5%, to 2,976.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.58, or 0.4%, to 26,916.83.

The Nasdaq added 59.71, or 0.8%, to 7,999.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2.90, or 0.2%, to 1,523.37.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 469.89 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 3,589.37 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,364.06 points, or 20.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 174.81 points, or 13%.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Westbound 403 approaching Mavis - the left lane is blocked because of a crash. It's jammed from south of the 410.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:51 PM
Tomorrow, Oct. 1st, #Toronto will not only be challenging a daily high temp record, but will also challenge the hot…
Latest Weather
Read more