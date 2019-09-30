Loading articles...

Hong Kong upholds ban on National Day march after violence

A student holds a stuffed toy with a face mask symbolizing their pets support their protest movement during a school strike organized by students in Hong Kong, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Hong Kong authorities have rejected an appeal for a major pro-democracy march on Tuesday’s National Day’s holiday after two straight days of protest-related violence in semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The Civil Human Rights Front says the appeals board on Monday upheld a police ban on the march. The group warns the ban could accelerate violence because citizens will turn up anyway, as they’ve done in past instances of police bans.

Apart from the march, rallies are planned in multiple locations.

Local media reported that several people, including an actor and activist, were detained early Monday over their participation in the protests. Police couldn’t immediately confirm this when contacted.

Violence erupted over the weekend in what has become familiar cycle since protests began in June.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
RAMP CLOSURE - Ramps to southbound DVP from westbound 401 closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more