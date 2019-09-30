Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii group plans legal action against park development
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 12:04 am EDT
HONOLULU — An attorney representing a group of Hawaii residents opposed to development in an Oahu beach park says he plans to seek a court injunction against the project.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that Tim Vandeveer has filed a lawsuit and expects to take further legal action against development within Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.
About 140 demonstrators opposing the development gathered Saturday at the park’s woodland area known as Sherwood Forest, which covers 74 acres (0.12 square miles or 0.31 square kilometres).
A city spokesman says Honolulu wants to clear a plot to build a multipurpose field, playground and 11-stall parking lot on the site.
The official says the $1.43 million project is a compromise from the city’s 2012 plan to develop a $32 million sports complex and 470-stall parking lot.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
