Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 1.80 cents at $4.8660 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 3.40 cents at $3.75 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 3.60 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 11.80 cents at 8.9740 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .54 cent at $1.0442 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.4258 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .72 cent at .6408 a pound.

The Associated Press

