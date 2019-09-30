Loading articles...

Faith-based Anchorage women's shelter claims lawsuit victory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A faith-based Anchorage women’s shelter is claiming victory in a lawsuit against the city over a requirement that it accept transgender women.

Conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom and city attorneys say in documents filed in federal court Monday that the city has agreed to make permanent a judge’s recent ruling.

In August, U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason issued an injunction preventing the city from applying its gender identity law to the Hope Center shelter.

Anchorage Municipal Attorney Becky Windt Pearson says the injunction showed the city it was unlikely to succeed in further litigation.

The shelter operators sued the city and its Equal Rights Commission last year, months after a transgender woman complained to the commission that she was denied entry at the shelter.

Rachel D’Oro, The Associated Press

