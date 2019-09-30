Loading articles...

Engineer admits hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Yahoo software engineer has pleaded guilty to hacking into the accounts of some 6,000 Yahoo users in search of sexual photos and videos.

The US Attorney’s Office says Reyes Daniel Ruiz admitted in court Monday that he mostly targeted accounts belonging to younger women, including his personal friends and work colleagues.

Prosecutors say once he gained access to Yahoo accounts, he was able to compromise iCloud, Facebook, Gmail and other online services in search of private images.

The 34-year-old stored the material on a private computer that he destroyed after his employer noticed the suspicious activity.

Ruiz, of the Northern California city of Tracy, pleaded guilty to one count of computer intrusion. He faces five years in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 3.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
SB 404 ramp to the EB 401 is completely blocked because of a crash. If you're in the collector lanes, you're being…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:22 PM
Hope you like rollercoasters. Tomorrow will be one of the hottest AND muggiest October days on record…
Latest Weather
Read more