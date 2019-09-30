Loading articles...

Elderly man suffers minor injuries after car flies into Oshawa townhouse

Last Updated Sep 30, 2019 at 2:17 pm EDT

Durham regional police say an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into an Oshawa townhouse. Durham regional police.

Durham regional police say an elderly man was lucky to escape with just minor injuries after the car he was driving lost control and launched into the second storey of a townhouse in Oshawa.

Police say it happened on Terrace Drive after the driver suffered a possible medical episode.

“There was just minor injuries to the elderly male, the driver of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported to anyone in the house,” Const. George Tudos told 680 NEWS.

“This could have been a lot worse,” he added.

Tudos say inspectors have been called in to assess if the building is still safe for residents.

In the meantime, police are investigating and trying to reconstruct the scene.

