Elderly man suffers minor injuries after car flies into Oshawa townhouse

Durham regional police say an elderly man was lucky to escape with just minor injuries after the car he was driving lost control and launched into the second storey of a townhouse in Oshawa.

Police say it happened on Terrace Drive after the driver suffered a possible medical episode.

“There was just minor injuries to the elderly male, the driver of the vehicle, and no injuries were reported to anyone in the house,” Const. George Tudos told 680 NEWS.

“This could have been a lot worse,” he added.

Luckily only minor injuries to an elderly driver who went airborn and struck the second floor of a townhouse on Terrace drive in Oshawa. Possible medical incident. pic.twitter.com/YN7TAO7jCO — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 30, 2019

Tudos say inspectors have been called in to assess if the building is still safe for residents.

In the meantime, police are investigating and trying to reconstruct the scene.